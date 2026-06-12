Entertainment News | Brazilian Filmmaker Orlando Senna Passes Away at 86

Los Angeles [US], June 12 (ANI): Brazilian filmmaker Orlando Senna has passed away. He was 86. As per Variety, Orlando died on June 9 from pneumonia in Rio de Janeiro.

Senna reached everlasting fame as director with Jorge Bodanzky of 1974's "Iracema" ("Iracema: Uma Transa Amazonica"), a hard-hitting social realist feature sometimes ranked in lists of the best Brazilian films of all time.

Also Read | 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Movie Review: Heartbreakingly Beautiful! Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, AR Rahman Soul of Imtiaz Ali Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

It is sometimes cited as a high-profile title in Brazil's Cinema Novo, though in reality by that time the movement had pretty much run its course and the film is lightyears away from the style of, say, Glauber Rocha.

What it did share with earlier Cinema Novo movies was a sense of subversion and exposure of Brazil's gross poverty. It follows Iracema (Edna de Cassia), 14, who leaves her home in the Amazon to become a prostitute in Belem and hitches up with Tiao, a truck driver on a trip down the newly opened Trans-Amazonian Highway, which affords a portrait of ecological devastation and a hapless Indigenous population, as per Variety.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Judge Prashant Kumar Mishra Recuses From Hearing Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea in INR 200 Crore Case Linked to Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

He also co-wrote Hector Babenco's feature debut "King of the Night," a withering portrait of 1920s-set toxic masculinity. Senna made his last film in 2020, "Longe do Paraiso."

By that time, he had won respect - and an outlet for his energy - as head from 1991-94 of Cuba's San Antonio de los Banos International School of Film and TV School, co-founded by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

He also served under Culture Minister Gilberto Gil as head of Brazil's National Audiovisual Secretariat from 2003-07 and as general director of TV Brasil, president of Television de America Latina between 2008 and 2015, as well as programming director for CineBrasil TV and advisor to São Paulo agency Spcine. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)