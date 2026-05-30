Entertainment News | Brendan Fraser Recalls Failed 'All My Children' Audition That Paved Way for Breakthrough Role in 'Encino Man'

Los Angeles [US], May 30 (ANI): Actor Brendan Fraser has reflected on how failing to land a role in the popular daytime soap opera 'All My Children' ultimately led him to the career-defining opportunity that launched him into Hollywood stardom, according to People.

During an appearance on the recent episode of Live with Mark and Kelly, Fraser recalled moving to New York and auditioning for the long-running ABC soap opera.

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"I had an audition at ABC Capital Cities for this soap opera called All My Children," Fraser said.

The actor admitted that despite his efforts, he was unsuccessful in securing the role.

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"I came in, and I auditioned. I did not get the job, right?" Fraser shared.

Host Kelly Ripa, who starred on All My Children from 1990 to 2002, remembered hearing about Fraser's experience years ago.

"I know this because a couple of months later I'm on an airplane and I'm reading, like, the American Airlines magazine and you had just made, I think, Encino Man," Ripa said, according to People.

She added, "And you were talking about how your first audition was for this role on All My Children and how you wouldn't have become a movie star if you had gotten the job on All. So, you're welcome."

Although Fraser did not land the television role, the setback proved to be a turning point in his career. He went on to star in the 1992 comedy Encino Man, playing a prehistoric man who is thawed out and introduced to life in the 1990s.

The film marked Fraser's breakthrough in Hollywood and opened doors to several successful projects, including George of the Jungle (1997) and The Mummy (1999), according to People.

Fraser recently announced that he will return to the Mummy franchise for another instalment.

The Oscar-winning actor is also a father to three sons, Griffin Arthur Fraser, Holden Fletcher Fraser and Leland Francis Fraser, whom he shares with his former wife, Afton Smith, as per the outlet.

What began as a failed audition ultimately became the unexpected first step toward one of Hollywood's most successful careers. (ANI)

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