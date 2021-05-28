Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): Netlifx's hugely popular Regency-era series 'Bridgerton's' first season towards the end teased a Season 2 storyline involving Edmund Bridgerton. English actor Rupert Evans has been roped in to star as the Bridgerton siblings' late father.

According to Deadline, the 44-year-old actor Evans' character Edmund is a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He's also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.

Evans, who is a guest star on 'Bridgerton' and is currently slated for one episode, is a series regular on the CW's 'Charmed'. His series credits also include 'The Man In the High Castle'.

Season 2 of 'Bridgerton', currently in production in London, focuses on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as chronicled in the second book from Julia Quinn's 'Bridgerton' series 'The Viscount Who Loved Me.'

Deadline reported that Edmund's death at age 38 from an allergic reaction to a bee sting had a profound impact on his eldest child, Anthony, who had to take over the viscounty when he was just 18 years old.

If 'Bridgerton' is introducing Edmund, the show may also feature young Violet, a character that will also be explored in the Young Queen Charlotte limited series.

Major new Season 2 cast additions include female lead Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma; Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, as well as Rupert Young (Jack), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma) and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe).

As per Deadline, 'Bridgerton' is created by Chris Van Dusen, and based on Quinn's bestselling series of romance novels and executive produced by Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. It is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society.

At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand's marriage martin search of romance, adventure and love. (ANI)

