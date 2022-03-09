Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Netflix, on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of the romantic drama series 'Bridgerton', which focuses on the love triangle between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

In the three-minute-long trailer, Anthony begins to court Edwina after she arrives from India, spurring a protectiveness in Kate that brings herself and Anthony closer together.

Also Read | Lucifer Fame Tom Ellis Raises Concern About Condition of Women in Ukraine on International Women's Day (View Post).

"What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire?" Julie Andrews' gossip-chronicling narrator Lady Whistledown questions in the trailer. "Then there is potential for a considerable scandal indeed."

As per Variety, the series also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Rupert Young.

Also Read | Did You Know Kpop Idol Rain’s Song ‘Bad Boy’ Was Used In Tamil Movie Eetti? (Watch Videos).

Shonda Rhimes serves as executive producer for the series under her Shondaland banner, alongside Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

The second season of 'Bridgerton' will premiere all episodes on March 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)