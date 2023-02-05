London [UK], February 5 (ANI): Sandy Powell, a well-known British costume designer, will be honoured with a Fellowship at the EE BAFTA Film Awards.

The award is BAFTA's highest honour, given to an individual for their outstanding contribution to the film, gaming, or television industries.

Also Read | Shakira's Upcoming Album Will Have 'Tell-All' Anthems About Split With Gerard Pique.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Powell, the first costume designer to win the Fellowship, has worked on some of the most memorable films of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries. Her wide portfolio of work includes period dramas such as 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'The Favourite,' as well as fantasy films such as 'Cinderella' and 'Mary Poppins Returns.'

Over the next year, Powell will collaborate with BAFTA to encourage and foster budding costume designers through their learning, inclusiveness, and talent programmes.

Also Read | Birthday Boy Abhishek Bachchan Receives Heartwarming Wish From Niece Navya Nanda.

"I am hugely flattered to receive the BAFTA Fellowship and especially proud to be the first costume designer," Powell said.

"I am lucky in that I love what I do and have been extremely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the most talented and inspirational people in the industry both behind and in front of the camera. I look forward to many more years to come."

Powell, who was born in Brixton, London, was taught to sew by her mother at a young age and polished her abilities by sewing costumes for her dolls and clothes for herself. She attended London's Central School of Art and Design and began her career designing costumes for fringe theatre companies and music videos before moving on to design costumes for Derek Jarman's 1986 film "Caravaggio."

Variety reports that many of the world's most renowned directors teamed with Powell to bring their scripts to life through costume, including Martin Scorsese, who has worked with her on six films, including "The Aviator," which earned her a second Academy Award. Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ralph Fiennes are among the actors she has worked with.

Variety further reports that she has also earned numerous other awards and recognition, including the Costume Designers Guild Career Achievement Award, the London Film Critics' Circle Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film, and the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her contributions to the film business. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)