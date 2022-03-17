Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears has once again disabled her Instagram handle, just as she did back in September.

"Britney chose to disable her own Instagram," a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 16, after fans of the 'Toxic' star noticed her profile was no longer active.

In September, Britney disabled her Instagram handle for a week and returned to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old singer had most recently been using her account to speak out about the controversies going around her familial relationships and how she was treated during her conservatorship that ended last year.

The Grammy winner was earlier placed under a conservatorship in 2008 in which she was unable to make her own personal or financial decisions. The conservatorship was solely owned by her father Jamie Spears at that time. (ANI)

