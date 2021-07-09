Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Britney Spears father Jamie Spears filed an objection to her daughter's personal conservator- Jodi Montgomery's request for increased security in the wake of alleged death threats she has been receiving since Britney's bombshell testimony.

In the legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Jamie said that he has been getting the same threats for years, as has her daughter's attorney, Sam Ingham, and others connected to the conservatorship. He further claimed that the court should evaluate how much security is necessary to keep Jodi and others involved safe.

He objected to the cost for 24/7 security, which Jodi has been demanding, self estimating at more than USD 50k per month, and said that the estate cannot afford that cost for multiple people over an extended period.

Jamie also claimed that if the estate covers that expense for Jodi, there will be others coming forward with similar requests for protection.

TMZ broke the story that there has been already tension between Jamie and Jodi because he suggested she is the one to be blamed for most of what Britney complained about in her testimony.

According to the legal documents, Jamie suggested Jodi and the court should consider other security measures, such as calling the local Sheriff's department. The judge will have the final say on Jodi's security request soon. (ANI)

