Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' mom, Lynne Spears, has reportedly filed legal documents to ensure she is included on decisions regarding her daughter's finances.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Lynne filed a request with the Los Angeles County Courts on Monday to be included in any "special notice" of "all matters" having to do with Britney's multi-million dollar trust, reported Page Six.

The 38-year-old songstress Spears established the 'SJB Revocable Trust' in 2004 in order to protect her finances and make sure her sons, 14-year-old Sean, 13-year-old Jayden, would be provided for.

It was also established to "hold and manage her material financial assets during her lifetime, and provide distribution of those assets upon her death."

The Blast reported that the trust included a wide swath of possessions besides property, bank and stock accounts, including "furniture and furnishings, clothing, jewellery, vehicles and accessories to vehicles, books, paintings, and other artwork, and other tangible articles of personal, domestic household, or recreational use or nature, together with any insurance on such property."

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, was her conservator for over a decade but was temporarily relieved of his duties in 2019. Her care manager Jodi Pais Montgomery will act as her conservator until August 22. (ANI)

