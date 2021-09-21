Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears has returned to Instagram following a weekend gateway to Palm Springs where she celebrated her engagement with fiance Sam Asghari.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Britney shared a series of posts including two identical snaps that according to her were taken during her weekend trip to Palm Springs with Sam.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy shit ... FIANCE ... I still can't believe it !!!! I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!!!," the 'Toxic' singer captioned the post.

She also shared two dance videos from her living room, just like what she used to upload earlier before taking a break from the app.

Britney and Sam got engaged on September 12, just days after the 'Toxic' singer's father, Jamie, filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has ruled her life for 13 years.

The songstress deactivated her Instagram account after announcing her engagement news. A source close to her told People magazine that she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do."

"It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally," the source added.

The 39-year-old singer was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She co-parents sons Preston and Jayden with Kevin. (ANI)

