Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): Britney Spears is getting new representation. During a court hearing on Wednesday, a judge approved the singer's request to hire her own lawyer in her conservatorship case following the resignation of her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham.

The 39-year-old singer shared a joyful post on her Instagram account on Wednesday after notching a legal win earlier in the day when Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears and her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery's request to hire her own lawyer.

The star said that she feels "blessed" following the judge's decision. Her post included footage of herself performing cartwheels and riding a horse.

Spears wrote in the caption, "Coming along, folks ... coming along!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all."

The 'Lucky' singer concluded her message with the hashtag "FreeBritney," which has become a rallying cry for fans.

She added, "Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!! #FreeBritney."

The Grammy-winning artist's followers quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support, with singer Ariana Grande writing, "YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED."

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari also showed love to the star, commenting, "Internet is about to explode #freebritney."

As per People magazine, at a court hearing in Los Angeles earlier on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny approved Britney and her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery's request to hire her own lawyer for her conservatorship case following the resignation of her longtime court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III.

The songstress was granted permission to hire Mathew Rosengart, whose firm has represented the likes of Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, Ben Affleck and Eddie Vedder.

During the hearing, Britney called in via phone and told the judge that she'd like to press charges against her father for what she called "conservatorship abuse."

"I want to press charges against my father today," she said, according to CNN. "I want an investigation into my dad."

In her testimony, Britney also called her conservatorship "f------ cruelty" and alleged that she was living with severe limitations like not being able to drink coffee, saying, "If this is not abuse, I don't know what is," according to the outlet.

Following the hearing, Matthew told reporters outside the courthouse that he will take a "top-to-bottom look at what's happened here over the past decade," per footage shared on social media from KNX 1070 Newsradio.

The attorney also made it clear that it was his team's top priority for the star's father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from his role in the conservatorship.

Britney previously spoke out against her conservatorship, which she has been under for 13 years, in a court hearing on June 23.

At the time, Britney made numerous bombshell allegations, including how she was required to have an IUD and was not allowed to have more children. Britney is mother to sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, from her previous relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"The main reason why I'm here is I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated," Britney told the court at the time.

She added at the time, "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense. The laws need to change. I've worked since I was 17 years old."

Since the June 23 hearing, her estate co-conservator Bessemer Trust, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph and Ingham have resigned from their positions. (ANI)

