Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): The Broadway League has announced on Friday that Broadway theatregoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31.

According to Billboard, this announcement comes as the United States has been dealing with a fresh COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

In a statement, Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said, "Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated."

However, there has been one change in the policy as Broadway theatres will soon leave vaccination checks up to theatre owners. The Shubert Organization, which owns 17 theatres, stated that it would not require vaccination proof from patrons starting May 1.

As per Billboard, future masking protocols will be announced by the Broadway League in May. The mask and vaccination policy of Broadway has been in place since July 30, 2021, and all workers are required to be fully vaccinated. (ANI)

