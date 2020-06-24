Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): American TV star Brody Jenner has a new girlfriend Briana Jungwirth, who is Louis Tomlinson's ex and the mother of his child.

According to TMZ, Jungwirth is Brody's new girlfriend, and they had a date night on Saturday at Nobu in Malibu, which was a group meeting. The reality star's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, tagged along with a few other friends in the date as well.

According to the sources to the outlet, it was an awkward dinner. And as per the source, Brody and Kaitlynn are still very close and they are co-parenting dogs after their break up. Also, Jenner wanted to get Kaitlynn's approval on his new girlfriend Jungwirth.

The outlet has been told that Briana seemed cool with meeting a slice of Brody's past, and she understood the dog situation and the fact Brody and Kaitlynn will remain in the same circles. In August, the exes are scheduled to resume filming 'The Hills' together.

From Brody's point of view, the outlet has been told that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wanted to introduce Briana to Kaitlynn so that she would be comfortable with the standard situation for exes.

Fortunately, Kaitlynn got along and Briana even talked about her son with the former 'One Direction' heartthrob Louis Tomlinson.

In fact, the outlet was told when Briana brought up her son, Freddie, at the dinner table, she mentioned he'd already met Brody. So, the budding relationship already sounds serious.

As per the sources, in the end, Kaitlynn felt Briana was very kind and with Brody for all the right reasons, which means they're a good match. (ANI)

