New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Weeks after announcing their engagement, Brooklyn Beckham on Tuesday has shared some unseen photographs, which seems to have been taken during the moment when he proposed his then-girlfriend, now fiance Nicola Peltz.

British model-photographer, Beckham, on Instagram shared a string of photos that see him down on one knee, as well as kissing Peltz after she said yes. The pictures have her ring sparkling, while they are being in the moment, enjoying the time.

In another snap, the American actor is seen hugging her family, and is all smiles, in a celebratory mood.

Alongside the adorable pictures, the 21-year-old photographer also penned a loving note for his wife-to-be and admired her for making him feel "so special and laugh" all time.

Peltz quickly replied to post and wrote, "I'm so in love with you my hearts going to EXPLODE."

On June 11, the duo took to their social media handles to share their engagement news with their followers.

Brooklyn Beckham is the son of former footballer David Beckham and English fashion designer, singer Victoria Beckham.

While actor Nicola Peltz is widely known for her role Katara in the 2010 released movie 'The Last Airbender'. She was also seen playing a significant role in the 'Transformers' sequel. (ANI)

