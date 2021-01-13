Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): American actor Bruce Willis was on Monday (local time) asked to leave a Rite Aid pharmacy in Los Angeles after he refused to wear a mask in the pharmacy premises.

According to Page Six, the people inside the store got upset that the 65-year-old actor wasn't wearing a mask despite the fact that he had a bandanna tied around his neck, which could have been used a mask easily.

The 'Die Hard' actor was photographed at the store without a mask and he was also asked to walk away without buying anything from the store.

The Los Angeles County has become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in California with the number of COVID-19 deaths passing 10,000.

As per Page Six, Willis has spent most of the pandemic quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their children Scout, Rumer and Tallulah at a home owned by the family in Idaho. (ANI)

