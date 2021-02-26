Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Fans of American singer Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson .Paak have a reason to rejoice as the duo has announced on Thursday night that they have come together as a band, called 'Silk Sonic'. The first taste of new music will be coming in one week.

The 35-year-old rapper took to Instagram and wrote enthusiastically, "We made an album! Y'all get the first song next Friday 3/5!! Rocket emojis and all that!!!"

The 'Uptown Funk' singer confirmed the news and added that the moniker in the accompanying art is, in fact, a band name. Though, they are not shy about also billing themselves separately.

"We locked in and made an album. The band's called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday," wrote Mars on Instagram.

According to Variety, although not mentioned in the messages, the artwork makes an additional promise of Bootsy Collins, the legendary Parliamentarian, as a 'special guest host.'

Per the outlet, the two have hooked up before, not on record but as tour-mates when Paak opened for Mars on part of the '24K Magic' tour. The pair also put in separate appearances on the Chic album 'It's About Time' three years ago.

Mars' last album, 2016's '24K Magic,' resulted in the star winning the triple crown at the 2018 Grammys, where besides album of the year he picked up record of the year for the title track and song of the year for 'That's What I Like.'

On the other hand, Paak released his last album more recently - 'Ventura' came out in April 2019 - but he has been rife with one-offs since then, too.

Variety reported that he has put out four non-album singles just in 2020 (including a 'Trollz' soundtrack collaboration with Justin Timberlake) appeared on a fifth (being a featured artist on Busta Rhymes' 'Yuuuu'). (ANI)

