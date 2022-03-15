Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's show.

Taking place live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, the stage for the award ceremony will be taken by current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

As per Variety, Brothers Osborne received two Grammy nominations this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 'Younger Me' and Best Country Album for 'Skeletons'.

Current nominees BTS are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Butter'.

Seven-time Grammy winner and current nominee Billie Eilish received seven nominations this year: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video--all for 'Happier Than Ever'. She has also received a nod for Best Music Film for 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles'.

Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for Record of the Year for 'Right On Time', two nominations for Song of the Year for 'Right on Time' and 'A Beautiful Noise' with Alicia Keys, Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Right On Time' and Best American Roots Performance for 'Same Devil'.

Two-time Grammy winner and current nominee Lil Nas X is nominated for Record of the Year for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', Album of the Year 'Montero', Song of the Year 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Industry Baby', and Best Music Video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.

Previous nominee Jack Harlow has two nominations this year for his work on 'Montero', in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album of the Year.

First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo is up for seven Grammy Awards: Record of the Year for 'Drivers License', Album of the Year for 'Sour', Song of the Year for 'Drivers License', Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Drivers License', Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour', and Best Music Video for 'Good 4 U'.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah. The award ceremony will be broadcasted live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, as per Variety. (ANI)

