Seoul [South Korea], April 15 (ANI): Jin, member of BTS, is all set to come up with his second solo album 'Echo'.

The announcement comes just six months after his solo debut 'Happy', as per Variety.

"Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, 'Echo' offers Jin's perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity," according to a press statement accompanying news of the album's release.

"Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin's evolving artistry."

'Echo' will be released on May 16 on all major streaming platforms, with additional album details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, first rose to global prominence as a member of BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has redefined the boundaries of pop music since their 2013 debut.

His previous solo works, including "Awake," "Epiphany," and "Moon," have showcased his distinct vocal color and emotional range. In 2022, he collaborated with Coldplay on "The Astronaut." (ANI)

