New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) J-Hope, a member of the South Korean music sensation BTS who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, on Tuesday said his time under home quarantine is over.

The news comes as a relief for ARMY, the fan club of the band, at a time when fellow BTS member Jungkook was announced to be COVID-19 positive earlier in the day.

Taking to fan community platform Weverse, J-Hope said he will go back to routine activities in line with safety protocols.

After testing positive for the virus on March 24, the 28-year-old rapper was unable to leave with other group members for Las Vegas where they are scheduled to perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony.

Few days before J-Hope's diagnosis, fellow BTS mate Jin underwent emergency surgery after injuring his left index finger.

"You were worried about everyone right?" J-Hope started his post addressing the fans.

"I'm sorry that I'm sending you my greetings only now, and now that quarantine is over! I'll check accordingly with the procedure and join back quickly," he wrote in Korean on Weverse.

The rapper, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, said he was more concerned since he thought fans would be "worried a lot".

"I'm okay. I ate well and sleep well during the quarantine period..." he added. Earlier in the day, BTS management agency BigHit Music announced that Jungkook had tested positive for COVID-19 upon landing in Las Vegas.

According to the agency, the 24-year-old vocalist tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the US on March 27 in preparation for the Grammys, to be held on April 3.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).

"While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on Weverse.

Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, is currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the US.

Later in the day, the singer shared a brief audio note on his Instagram Story to update admirers about his well-being.

"I am alright. It's nothing much," Jungkook said in Korean in a hoarse voice.

His participation in the future activities in the US will be determined by the local COVID-19 regulations, BigHit Music said, adding they are "actively in discussion with the awards organizer".

In December 2020, other BTS members Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for the virus. In January 2021, Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from COVID-19.

Last month, V tested positive for the disease.

BTS is also nominated at the Grammys in the best pop duo/group performance category for their English single "Butter".

The group is also set to perform at four shows at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as part of their extended 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour.

