Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz said she has to 'live to be 107' after experiencing motherhood at the age of 47, the 'Second Half of My Life.'

According to Fox News, in English actor, model Naomi Campbell's 'No Filter' YouTube series, the actor, who welcomed daughter Raddix at age 47 with husband Benji Madden, said: "A lot of people do it the other way around ... they get married [and] have a family in their youth. I'm kind of doing it in the second half of my life."

She continued: "The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know? No pressure!"

The 'Charlie's Angels' star went on to call motherhood "the most gratifying time in my life."

Diaz said, "Even with all of the amazing experiences I've had in travelling and accomplishments of working hard and putting things into the world I'm proud of ... I know, this is really the most gratifying time in my life, to be in this place, to get here," "Having a family when you're young ... it's like anything when you're young: You do it. But when you're my age and you decide to do it, it's a real choice. You really have to work hard for it."

As reported by Fox News, the actor also talked about the possibility of an acting comeback, during the interview. The 48-year-old star last starred in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Annie' opposite Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne in 2014

"I'll come back and people will be like, 'There's a new older actress on the scene!'" Diaz joked.

'The Mask' star added: "You should never say never.'' (ANI)

