Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification and lyricist-poet Prasoon Joshi, who is part of the Indian delegation at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, considers "India as a storyteller's country".

Speaking to ANI about the festival where India has been named the 'Country of Honour', he said, "India has always come to Cannes and we have all learned a lot here. There are two parts to Cannes-- one is the market and the other one is where the films are showcased. I think both have been very important for us and this is a special year because India is the 'Country of Honour'."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 Day 1 Red Carpet: View Photos of Bollywood Actress Exuding Retro-Chic Vibes in Sabyasachi!.

"The government and all the filmmakers together have taken it pretty seriously. We are looking forward to having very fruitful discussions whether it is at an industry level or at a partnership level between different bodies," Prasoon continued.

He further went on to state that India is a storyteller's country and since ancient times it has been a deeply ingrained part of our culture.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Bhumi Pednekar, Who Wore This Tarun Tahiliani Corset Dress Better?.

"I consider India as a storyteller's country. Not just now, but in ancient India also Katha was a very important part of our culture. Whether it's at home, whether it's the storytelling by grandparents to children or in the society where you have congregations and storytelling is an important part of it. So I think the next era can belong to India, especially in terms of global stories and ideas coming out of India. It will be a great festival for us and we all look forward," said Prasoon.

Earlier, ahead of the Indian delegation's presence at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a message expressing his immense pride by stating India possesses the potential to become the content hub of the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)