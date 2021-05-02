Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): American pop star Justin Bieber is head over heels in love with his wife Hailey Bieber as he penned an adorable note while gushing over her exemplary persona.

The 'Peaches' star never leaves a chance to speak out loud about his love for his supermodel wife Hailey.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin shared a stunning picture of his wife who looked elegant yet badass while donning a super cool embroidered pink top teamed up with stylish matching jewellery and stylish black cat eyeglasses.

Defining her as a 'bad bitch', the American pop star wrote, "Definition of a bad bitch aka strong, confident, independent loyal.. still can't believe you chose me @haileybieber".

The post accumulated more than two million likes within a few hours of being posted, while scores of celebrity followers and fans of the star couple chimed into the comments section, adoring them for their magnificent chemistry. (ANI)

