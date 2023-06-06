Los Angeles [US], June 6 (ANI): 'Captain America 4' has got a new name.

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios announced that the fourth Captain America installment -- and the first to feature star Anthony Mackie as the lead -- is now called Brave New World, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1666057094108180482

The news came alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of stars Mackie and Harrison Ford. Last July, the studio announced the film was originally subtitled New World Order. The release date has been set for May 3, 2024.

Brave New World comes on the heels of the events of Avengers: Endgame and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The former saw Chris Evans' Steve Rogers pass the Captain America shield on to Mackie's Sam Wilson, who had been serving as hero Falcon since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which released in 2014.

The Disney+ series saw Wilson contemplating whether he was willing to take over the role passed to him while working alongside Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier, portrayed by Sebastian Stan) as the U.S. government created their own "Captain America" in Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent. (Both of those actors are set to appear as their characters in the upcoming Thunderbolts, production on which has been delayed due to the ongoing writers strike, alongside other existing and new characters from Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp and beyond.) (ANI)

