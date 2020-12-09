Los Angeles, Dec 9 (PTI) Writer-director Tara Miele, known for her work on superhero shows like "Batwoman" and "Arrow", will helm a film about the life of comedy icon Carol Burnett.

The movie was in development at Focus Features in 2019 and according to insiders, it is now in negotiations to jump to Apple, where it will be released as an original.

According to Variety, Miele will also adapt Burnett's bestselling memoir, "Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story", which will serve as the source material for the feature.

The book and subsequent film will track the ups and downs of Burnett's life as a working mother, star and producer, as seen through the lens of her close relationship with daughter Carrie Hamilton. Grappling with a public addiction battle as a teen, Hamilton lived as a sober adult before dying of cancer at age of 38 in 2002.

Burnett will produce with Tina Fey and Eric Gurian of Little Stranger, and Steven Rogers. Jeff Richmond is attached to executive produce for Little Stranger.

One of the most celebrated names in comedy, Burnett is the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors (2003), the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2013) and a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award in (2015).

She also has the Carol Burnett Award in her name and she received the inaugural honour at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Miele's "Wander Darkly", starring Sienna Miller and Diego Luna, is a time-bending mystery with three lives at stake. It will be available in select theatres and on demand on Friday. PTI

