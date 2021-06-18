Los Angeles, Jun 18 (PTI) Actors Salma Hayek, Carrie Fisher, Willem Dafoe, Michael B Jordon, filmmaker Franchis Ford Coppola and rapper Nipsey Hussle as well as band Black Eyed Peas will be getting their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

The selections were announced via the Walk of Fame Facebook page on Thursday night.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2022 includes Hollywood's popular names from motion pictures, television, recording, radio, live theatre and sports entertainment.

Others who are part of the motion picture category are Macaulay Culkin, Helen Hunt, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, James Hong and Tessa Thompson.

TV honourees include Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.

George Clinton, Jr, Ashanti Douglas, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes del Norte and Martha Reeves are joining the Walk of Fame under the music category,

From theatre industry Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale are part of Class of 2022, while Richard Blade is the only honouree from radio.

Michael Strahan will be honoured in the newest category of sports entertainment.

The recipients have been chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame selection panel.

"The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K. PTI

