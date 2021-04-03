Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Carrie will soon be bringing joy to her longtime fans and music listeners with a virtual show this Easter, performing to her album 'My Savior live'.

According to People magazine, the Grammy Award winner will perform her album from Nashville in a virtual concert, My Savior: Live From The Ryman. Viewers will be able to tune in to watch the show, live-streamed on Facebook, beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

While the event is for free, the singer is asking her fans to help others as she entertains. Viewers can submit donations that will benefit the Save the Children Fund, which works to provide essentials to families and children who are in need worldwide.

Underwood told People magazine, "This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way."

The star added, "It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family."

As per People magazine, Gospel superstars CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart are also set to perform this Sunday. Winans will deliver a duet of 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness' alongside Underwood and Rinehart, who will join the country singer for the all-time classic, 'Nothing But The Blood of Jesus'. (ANI)

