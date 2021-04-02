Los Angeles, Apr 2 (PTI) Actors Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar are set to star in a single-camera comedy for CBS.

Titled "Ghosts", the show is based on the British series of the same name, reported Deadline.

It follows struggling young couple, Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it's both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

The show, which will also feature Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Roman Zaragoza, is developed by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

Port and Wiseman executive produce the show with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Angie Stephenson.

