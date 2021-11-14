Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's day on Sunday, several celebrities from B-Town took to social media to extend Children's Day wishes for their little ones.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared super cute pictures of her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu along with their daughter Inaaya.

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Sonam Kapoor in Her All Christian Dior Look.

"The many faces of childhood #happychildrensday @kunalkemmu #roadtrip," she wrote in the caption.

Farhan Akhtar shared a beautiful picture of his daughters Shakya and Akira Akhtar on his Instagram handle.

Also Read | Cinematographer Arman Khan Talks Exceeding Your Director's Expectations And Following Heart Above Money.

Along with the photo, he wrote, "A world in which they can stay curious and always smiling. We owe them that much at least. Happy Children's Day. @chatdelalune @akiraakhtar."

Shilpa Shetty posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen playing with her son Viaan.

She added the caption, "Always keep the child in you alive! Happy Children's Day!"

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor also shared a picture of her daughter Misha and wrote, "The light of our lives, Happy Children's Day today and every day my babies. And one day you will learn true patience when you're sleepy and the lights are turned on at 6:30 am."

Several other celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar and more shared Children's Day wishes through their respective social media handles.

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)