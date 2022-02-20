Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): 'Citylights' actor Patralekhaa, who turned 33 on Sunday, was showered with birthday wishes by several Bollywood celebrities.

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram story to wish her. She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Sending you lots of love".

Huma Qureshi posted a fun-loving picture on her Instagram to wish the actor. Huma's caption read, "Happy Bday my beautiful @patralekhaa!!! Your ability to spread love is insane...Ummm also thank u for letting me do my crazy around you."

The picture showed Huma and Patralekhaa in the latter's pre-wedding festivities. Huma is seen jumping with joy in a night suit at their pyjama party.

Comedian and actor Mallika Dua posted a beautiful picture of Patralekhaa on a beach, surrounded by the beach waves and wrote "Happy Birthday sweetest @patralekhaa".

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently basking in the success of 'Badhaai Do', in which she co-starred with Patralekhaa's husband Rajkummar Rao, posted a beautiful picture of the actress and wrote, "Happy birthday Patra. We love you". She posted a heart emoji along with it.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan Kunder posted an Instagram story and a post dedicated to Patralekhaa. In the story, she posted a picture of herself, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, in which Rajkummar is seen undergoing medical treatment and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @patralekhaa we met in not so happy circumstances but its bn a joy since then".

In her Instagram post, she posted a black and white picture of her kissing Patralekhaa and wrote, "happy birthday my favourite girl @patralekhaa...may u keep shining n smiling always... lov u baby".

Earlier, her husband Rajkummar shared a heartwarming birthday post on social media.

The actors got married in an intimate ceremony in November 2021. (ANI)

