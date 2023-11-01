Mumbai (Maharashtra) [india], November 1 (ANI): Actor Chahatt Khanna shared her working experience with Raghubir Yadav in the movie 'Yaatris'. The movie also stars Seema Pahwa and Jamie Lever.

During the shooting of the film Khanna and her co-stars found a unique way to bond, post-wrap, through jamming sessions.

She said, "Right from Benaras to Bangkok, every time after shoot pack up, we all used to sit for chilling and jamming session. We all used to sing songs, but the finale would be when Raghubir sir used to sing two to three of his favourite old songs quite often."

Chahatt goes on to describe the special bond she shares with Raghubir Yadav, "The equation that we share is that of a father and daughter. He is so creative that he can make a flute out of any kind of pipe, be it a plastic straw or a bamboo stick. It was fun listening to stories from my other co-actors who would swear by Raghubir sir's talent for crafting flutes out of everyday items. The first time I saw him convert a plastic straw into a flute and play it, it was a magical moment. I have had such a fantastic experience working with him. He is a brilliant, creative, and beautiful soul. I've also learned so much from him as an actor, and I would love to learn singing from him in the future." (ANI)

