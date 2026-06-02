Entertainment News | Charli XCX Announces New Album Music, Fashion, Film; Unveils Cover Featuring John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese

Washington DC [US], June 2 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Charli XCX has announced her new album, Music, Fashion, Film, and unveiled its striking cover artwork featuring music icon John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, and acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese, according to People.

The singer shared the announcement on social media, revealing that the album is scheduled for release on July 24. The 11-track project will include previously released singles "Rock Music" and "SS26" and will have a runtime of 30 minutes and five seconds.

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Shot by photographer and director Aidan Zamiri, the album cover features a black-and-white image of Cale, Jacobs and Scorsese gathered in a kitchen. The artwork marks Charli's second consecutive album not to feature the artist herself on the cover, following her 2024 release, Brat.

Zamiri has previously collaborated extensively with Charli, directing music videos for "360," "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish and "Rock Music." He also directed the 2026 mockumentary film The Moment, which explored the cultural phenomenon surrounding Brat, according to People.

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The album arrives months after Charli released a soundtrack project for filmmaker Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights in February. That soundtrack featured a collaboration with John Cale titled "House."

The singer first introduced the new era with "Rock Music" on May 8, followed by "SS26" on May 21. Both tracks showcase guitar-driven production and rock influences, signaling a notable sonic shift from the electronic dance sound associated with her recent work.

In an interview in April, Charli explained why she chose not to make a direct follow-up to Brat.

"If I'd made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad," she said, according to People.

Reflecting on the album's creative direction, Charli said, "We were doing our version of analogue, which is so silly and funny, but putting it through our lens, and making sure that nothing felt too macho, was important."

She added, "For me, it's fun to flip the form. We know there's gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that's fine," according to People.

Music, Fashion, Film is expected to further showcase Charli's willingness to experiment with sound and challenge expectations following the success of Brat. (ANI)

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