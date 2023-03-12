Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Singer Neeti Mohan shared a cute selfie with the Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor from the sets of the chat show.

On Sunday, the two met each other for Kareena's show What Women Want.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Pout with the Pooh."

In the images, Kareena is seen dressed in a black shirt and black jeans. On the other hand, Neeti opted for a hot pink outfit.

Neeti can be seen trying to pout like Kareena in the pictures.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, singer's fans and industry friends dropped in their comments.

Neeti Mohan's sister Mukti wrote, "Doo & Pooh woohoooo."

Neeti's other sister-choreographer Skati Mohan wrote, "My Doo & Poo."

One of the users wrote, "My Most Fav Singer And Most Fav Actress In One Frame."

On Saturday, Rani Mukerji graced the Kareena's chat show.

The duo who have worked together in films like 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' and 'Talaash, recently reunited for a chat show.

Speaking of Kareena's upcoming projects, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

