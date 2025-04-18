Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor has treated her fans with a glimpse of her obsession with 'selfies'.

On Friday, the 'Crew' actor posted an album of adorable selfies on Instagram and wrote, "More selfies than I thought... sorry not sorry..."

From no-makeup selfies to glamorous selfies, she shared it all.

Manish Malhotra reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will share screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'.

They all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film.

Excited to work with "dream team", Kareena on Instagram wrote,"I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra (red heart emoji) let's do this."

They also posed for a couple of pictures. Have a look at them. In one of the images, both actors are sitting opposite each other as they seemingly go through script narration.

In a press note, Kareena further stated, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative."

Prithviraj, too, expressed his excitement about working with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena.

"Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with Meghna Gulzar, the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan and Team Junglee Pictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu! #Daayra," he posted on Instagram.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana was supposed to play the male lead in the film. However, due to certain reasons, he could not do the film.

As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us."

In a press note, she said, " With co-writers Sima and Yash, unravelling the greys within the black and white, was both challenging and exciting. And as Kareena and Prithviraj bring the lead characters to life, the narrative dynamics are all set to elevate further! It's always creatively gratifying to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, known for backing stories that are compelling and demand telling."

Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures added, "We are so very proud to be making Daayra. This story couldn't be in better hands than Meghna's. Her exceptional craft, deep sensitivity, and knack for blending entertainment and substance make her the ideal collaborator to bring this vision to life. We are fortunate to have a dream casting with Kareena and Prithviraj taking on the lead roles. Yash and Sima who have co-written the film along with Meghna, have created such a cinematic screenplay that adeptly tackles the complexities of our time. We can't wait to embark on this journey."

Co-written by Yash and Sima alongside Meghna, the film is currently in pre-production. (ANI)

