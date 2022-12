Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee's look from 'Bandaa' has been out.

On Wednesday, the makers of the power-packed courtroom drama launched the impressive poster of 'Bandaa'.

Also Read | 4 Years of Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor Shares Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s Unseen Pictures From the Sets.

Manoj looks quite intense in the black and white poster of the movie sporting glasses and it is all things intriguing.

Sharing the poster, Manoj took to Instagram and wrote, "Ek #Bandaa Hai...Jo sach ke liye ladta hai. A story of a lawyer who fought for truth & justice against all odds.Presenting #Bandaa story of man who never gave up! An honour to essay this role."

Also Read | Bandaa: Manoj Bajpayee’s Courtroom Drama Gets Its Title, Actor’s Intense First Look Poster Out!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl3Oa7uPsDb/?hl=en

Manoj's look from the film has received several likes and comments.

"Fabulous sir!!! #Bandaa yeh dumdaar hai," director Milap Zaveri commented.

"Kamaal ka subject, kamaal ke actors and kamaal ke log backing the film," a social media user commented.

"Wah kya look hai," another one wrote.

'Bandaa' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

The movie was shot in Jodhpur and Mumbai and is expected to release in 2023. The film was shot in Jodhpur and Mumbai and is expected to release in 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)