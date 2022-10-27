Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra has found a new Kiara in his life. Yes, you read it right.

Siddharth who was spotted at the screening of his movie 'Thank God' on Wednesday, met a young fan, with the same name as his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

The video was shared by a fan page with the user name @sidkiarafp.

In the video, the 'Shershaah' actor was seen taking pictures with fans outside a theatre in Mumbai when a little fan approached and the young girl's mother informed Sidharth that her name is Kiara.

After hearing the name, the 37-year-old actor cutely reacted and posed for the picture.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flooded social media with comments.

One of the users wrote, "Blushing dekho Sid ka."

Siddharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. While they have yet to officially announce, Kiara who recently graced 'Koffee With Karan 7' stated that she and Sid are more than just friends.

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar. Rakul Preet Singh is also a part of the film, which is the official remake of the Danish flick, Sorte Kugler.

The film was released on the big screen on October 25 and is currently getting positive audience feedback.

'Thank God' marks Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's third on-screen collaboration after 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Runway 34'.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will also be seen in an upcoming spy-thriller film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and in an action thriller film 'Yodha' opposite Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. (ANI)

