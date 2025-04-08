Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): The makers of Rajat Kapoor, and Monika Panwar starrer 'Khauf', has announced the release date of the horror series.

It is set to premiere on April 18 on Prime Video.

While talking about the series, creator and writer Smita Singh said, "Horror thrives on emotions and atmosphere, and with Khauf, we created a story that is both unsettling and deeply human," said creator and writer Smita Singh in a statement.

'Khauf' revolves around Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city. She hopes for a new beginning, but she is unaware of the city's dark history and hidden secrets.

As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces, and finally, there is a way for her to come out of it, according to the press release.

"Khauf elevates the genre with an intense, layered narrative that will thrill fans, plunging them into an abyss of fear," said Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video India.

"What sets this series apart is Smita Singh's intricate storytelling and her creation of atmospheric dread and a psychological depth that keeps audiences on edge, questioning what's real and what lurks in the shadows," added producer Sarita Patil.

'Khauf' is an eight-part series written and created by Smita Singh. Produced under the banner of Matchbox Shots, the Original series is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan.

It features Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla.

'Khauf' is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 18. (ANI)

