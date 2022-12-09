Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who gained popularity with his appearance in the series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' is now romancing 'Dangal' fame Fatima Sana Sheikh in the new music video 'Taj'.

The song 'Taj' is composed and sung by music sensation Ritviz. Interestingly, Tahir dropped a hint of this collaboration with Fatima last week, by sharing an adorable image with her on his social media.

Commenting on his experience of working with Fatima, an excited Tahir said, "Working on Ritviz's latest romantic track opposite Fatima was such a fun experience. I have admired the diversity of her work from Dangal to Ludo and have watched her grow as an actor and a person over the years. This was our first time collaborating and our connection was instant, the minute we were in the frame together it was like we had been rehearsing for this song for weeks. Fatima has a fun sense of humour and is very comfortable in her own skin and as a result, all of the moments of laughter and play you see in the video are very real. We also share a bond over a common mentor in Nitesh Tiwari who directed both of us in Dangal and Chhichhore respectively."

Sharing some more details of shooting the music video, Tahir added, "The song was shot in Panchgani and is set as a road trip. The treatment is very raw and we actually spent time driving around beautiful scenic lakes and forests often making us feel like it was a real trip. The song is shot by a young advertising crew and collaborating with director Ria Singh and DoP Krish Makhija was an exciting on-set experience. The idea was to keep it as authentic as possible and we had the most fun eating local vada pavs, waking up early to watch a sunrise by a lake and running for slo-mo shots during dusk. This was my first time shooting in Panchgani and I definitely plan to return for a road trip of my own."

Check out the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl8F-1OjR-G/?igshid=Nzg3NjI1NGI%3D

Talking about Fatima, she was last seen in 'Thar' alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

She will next be seen in 'Dhak Dhak'. Directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. She also has 'Sam Bahadur' in which she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. (ANI)

