Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): After an enthralling audience with her mysterious role in 'Freddy', actor Alaya F is all set to showcase her romantic avatar in 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the romantic musical also stars Karan Mehta. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser.

The teaser captures the essence of love and longing in two parallel universes depicting the Gen Z love era in small and big cities.

Talking about the film, Kashyap said, "Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, is very close to my heart as it's something which has taken shape over the years from my conversations with my daughter. It's a true labour of love with some amazing young actors, great energy, great music by Amit Trivedi with the help of some amazing collaborators like my DP Sylvester and my PD Shazia plus everyone else. It's my going back to my constant exploration of relationships vis a vis the generation which actually defines us and is our future. It's about love and all kinds of prejudices that plagues it. I feel great to move to the next phase of my life with this film."

Presented by Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, the film is scheduled to release on February 3, 2023. (ANI)

