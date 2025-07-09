Los Angeles [US], July 9 (ANI): The teaser trailer of season 4 of the popular Apple TV+ series, 'The Morning Show', has been unveiled.

Artificial intelligence seems to be the news topic that will most affect Season 4, which will be released on September 17, as per Variety. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon headline the show.

The logline reads, "With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups -- who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"

"We have to question everything that we see and we hear now more than ever," Alex says in voiceover in a Season 4 teaser, which sees her and Bradley separately strutting alongside a series of windows. "There was a cover-up. The truth always comes out. You know that," Bradley is heard saying.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jennifer talked about what audience can expect from the fourth season.

"The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends," Aniston said, referencing the fan-favorite series she starred in as Rachel Green from 1994 to 2004.

The series also stars Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm, and season 4 will see the additions of Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard. (ANI)

