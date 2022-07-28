Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 28 (ANI): Alaya F never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing dancing move, recently dropped a video on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor treated her fans with a dance video of herself dancing to one of the trendiest songs on social media.

Sharing the video, Alaya wrote, " Hopping onto trends because Instagram says so. quick choreography in a quick class with @yasshkadamm."

The actress can be seen donning a black bralette top and comfy matching joggers that she paired up with black-white sneakers.

She was seen showing the dance moves to the trendy song 'Paro' by Nej'.Along with the choreographer Yassh.

As soon as the video was posted, her fans chimed into the comment section and dropped their sweet messages.

One of the fans wrote, "Proud."

Another comment reads, "Love those moves beautiful darling."

Unversed, Alaya F, daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, has made a name in the Bollywood industry with her debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in 2020.

Not only known for her stunning sartorial choices, event appearances, and dance choreography but also for her engaging social media presence. She is very active on social media, where she gives her fans a glimpse of her daily routine regularly.

Meanwhile, Alaya F was last seen marking her presence at the premiere of 'The Gray Man' hosted by The Russo Brothers. The actress managed to make headlines for her powerhouse presence and her fashion element.

On the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes 'U-Turn' the Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller. Alaya will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy.' Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller and more unannounced projects in her bucket list. (ANI)

