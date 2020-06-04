Entertainment News | 'Chernobyl' Rules 2020 BAFTA TV Nominations

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): HBO and Sky's nuclear drama 'Chernobyl' takes a huge step towards the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards with sweeping 14 nominations.

The 2019 released historical drama revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986. The explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was one of the world's worst man-made catastrophes.

Meanwhile, Netflix show 'The Crown' has seven BAFTA TV nods in the kitty, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Amazon hit 'Fleabag' and Netflix thriller 'Giri/Haji' has received six nominations each.

Other nominations include BBC and HBO's Philip Pullman adaptation 'His Dark Materials' and Channel 4's Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne scripted 'The Virtues' with five nods apiece.

Netflix hits 'Sex Education' and 'Top Boy' along with BBC thriller 'Killing Eve' scored four nominations.

Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have been nominated for the forthcoming BAFTA TV Awards

-- Leading actor (Female)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty

-- Leading actor (Male)

Stephen Graham, The Virtues

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji

Callum Turner, The Capture

-- Supporting actor (Female)

Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World

Helen Behan, The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

-- Supporting actor (Male)

Joe Absolom, A Confession

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

-- Entertainment performance

Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle's New World Order

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

-- Male Performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

Youssef Kerkour, Home - Channel 4

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three

-- Female performance in a comedy programme

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Sarah Kendall, Frayed

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

-- Drama series

The Crown

The End Of The F***Ing World

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

-- Single drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth Is Missing

The Left Behind

Responsible Child

-- Mini-series

A Confession

Chernobyl

The Victim

The Virtues

-- Soap and continuing drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

-- International

Euphoria

Succession

Unbelievable

When They See Us

-- Entertainment programme

The Greatest Dancer

The Rap Game UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

-- Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

The Ranganation

Taskmaster

-- Scripted comedy

Catastrophe

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Stath Lets Flats

-- Features

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Snackmasters

-- Must-see moment

Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne

Fleabag, Confessional scene

Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King

Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy

Line of Duty, John Corbett's death

Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor

-- Current affairs

Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)

The Hunt for Jihadi John

Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama)

Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure)

-- Single documentary

The Abused

David Harewood: Psychosis And Me

The Family Secret

The Last Survivors

-- Factual series

Crime and Punishment

Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Leaving Neverland

Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure

-- Reality and constructed factual

Celebrity Gogglebox

Harry's Heroes: The Full English

Race Across The World

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

-- Specialist factual

8 Days: To The Moon And Back

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story

-- News coverage

Hong Kong Protests

ITV News At Ten: Election Results

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime

-- Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa

ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: England v USA

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final

-- Live event

Blue Planet Live

Election 2019 Live: The Results

Glastonbury 2019

Operation Live

-- Short-form programme

Anywhere But Westminster

Brain In Gear

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle

Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts)

Winners of the 2020 British Academy Television Craft Awards will be revealed on July 17, and the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on July 31. (ANI)

