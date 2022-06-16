Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): It's a special day for actor Chhavi Mittal as her radiation therapy post breast cancer has finally ended.

On Thursday, Chhavi took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan Motion Poster Out! Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Film by Aanand L Rai To Hit the Big Screens on August 11 (Watch Video).

"I can't keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I'll be a free bird," she wrote.

Chhavi also sared the several images of herself.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Turns 51: From Jab We Met To Love Aaj Kal; Check Out 5 Best Films by the Ace Director.

The first image shows her "marking-free stomach."

The second one shows the "markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place."

She also dropped a picture with her friend and actor Pooja Gor who accompanied her for her radiation session.

"I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given and when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun & build on my breath holding time, I would always count in my mind... Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2....In this picture @poojagor accompanied me for my radiation session and when I shared this tiny bit of info with her, she told me a joke that changed my counting for the rest of the sessions 'How does a hippi count his wives?? Mrs hippi 1, Mrs hippi 2...Well, these little things made my radiation smooth and I can't thank the universe enough for how blessed I am! Soon this will all be behind me!Btw, I could hold my breath till Mrs hippi 32," Chhavi shared.

Chhavi's health update has brought smiles to her fans and friends' faces.

"Woohoo," actor Ayaz Khan commented.

"Gettn ready to party on ur birthday," actor Karan V Grover commented.

It was in April 2022 when Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Since then, the actor has been giving updates about her surgery and health on Instagram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)