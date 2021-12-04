Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday expressed his grief at the demise of veteran Kannada filmmaker-actor Shivaram, who died today at the age of 83.

Paying his respect to the late artist, Bommai prayed to the almighty to give strength to Shivaram's family members and fans to bear the pain of his demise. Visiting the funeral ceremony of the actor, the CM also shared a tweet informing everyone that Shivaram's funeral has been done.

He was reportedly hospitalized after collapsing at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Born on January 28, 1938, in a Tamil Brahmin family, Shivaram was a versatile actor who played various roles ranging from hero to supporting character in over 60 movies, besides directing and producing films.

Shivaram's contribution to the Kannada film industry was immense. He has left his stamp as assistant director, director, producer, and actor in his six-decade-long professional life in Kannada filmdom.

He made a mark as an actor in films like 'Sharapanjara', 'Shubhamangala', 'Nagarahavu' directed by Puttanna Kanagal.

The death of Shivaram comes as the Kannada film industry was recovering from the recent death of Puneeth Rajkumar, which was also a huge loss. (ANI)

