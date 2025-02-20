Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi celebrated his 46th wedding anniversary with his wife, Surekha, in the most unique way. The couple marked their special day while flying to Dubai, surrounded by their close friends.

Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share pictures from their mid-air celebration. The two were accompanied by actor Nagarjuna and former actress Namrata Shirodkar.

Also Read | 'Sardaar Ji 3?: Is Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Making Her Pollywood Debut Alongside Diljit Dosanjh? Actors' Latest Insta Posts Raise Speculations.

Along with the pictures, the actor also wrote a special message for his "anchor"--his wife Surekha, whom he called the "wind beneath his wings."

Sharing how her presence has always been a source of strength and motivation for him, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route to Dubai! I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha. She is my strength, my anchor, and the wind beneath my wings."

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Leases Two Luxury Duplex Apartments From Bhagnanis in Mumbai's Pali Hill For INR 8.7 Crore Over 3 Years.

The actor also took the opportunity to thank his fans, family, and well-wishers for their warm wishes.

"Always helping me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world. Her presence is a constant comfort and an amazing motivator. Just taking this opportunity to express a bit about what and how much she means to me! Thank you, my soulmate--Surekha!! Here's to many more of these occasions to express my love and admiration for you!" he added.

The actor also took the opportunity to thank his fans, family, and well-wishers for their warm wishes.

"Most importantly, thank you to all friends, fans, family, and well-wishers for your wonderful wishes!! Stay blessed!" he added.

Check out his post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGSj7SrJlMI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Vishwambhara, a fantasy drama co-starring Trisha and Meenakshi Chaudhary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)