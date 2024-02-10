Veteran actor Chiranjeevi called on Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Puducherry at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad. The Governor extended heartfelt greetings to Chiranjeevi on being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. Tamilisai presented Chiranjeevi with a bouquet of flowers and gracefully draped a shawl around his shoulders. Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife Surekha. Chiranjeevi at Times Square! Fans Display Megastar's Pic in New York to Celebrate His Padma Vibhushan Honour (Watch Video).

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Republic Day evening. Expressing his delight at being named the recipient of the top national honour, Chiranjeevi said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough." Telangana Govt Felicitates Chiranjeevi for His Padma Vibhushan Win, Actor Expresses Gratitude in Latest X Post!

Chiranjeevi Felicitated by Telangana Governer:

#WATCH | Film actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Konidela Chiranjeevi, was felicitated by Governor of Telangana and Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/ED94Pnnz0C — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies, such as Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada MBBS, and most recently, he was seen in Bholaa Shankar.