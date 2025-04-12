Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Marking the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the makers of Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Vishwambhara' on Saturday unveiled the single 'Rama Raama' from the film.

The track captures Lord Hanuman's unwavering love and reverence for his beloved Lord Shri Ram.

The song opens with a soulful female voice, followed by Chiranjeevi's powerful rendition echoing the chant "Jai Sri Ram," setting a deeply devotional tone from the outset. Set against the vibrant and majestic backdrop of the Sri Rama and Sita Kalyanam celebration, the visuals are drenched in rich colours and spiritual fervour.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, among others. The legendary composer M M Keeravani is leading the musical score for this project.

Directed by Vassishta, produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner, with music by MM Keeravani, cinematography by Chota K Naidu, and production design by AS Prakash. (ANI)

