Entertainment News | Chiranjeevi Kicks off 'Mega158' with Grand Muhurtam, Pawan Kalyan Attends

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi has officially begun work on his next film, tentatively titled 'Mega158'.

Chiranjeevi announced his collaboration with director Bobby Kolli on his 70th birthday.

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In a post on X, Chiranjeevi shared pictures from the muhurtam ceremony, which was graced by his younger brother and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

An overwhelmed Chiranjeevi wrote, "As I see the clapboard positioned between Kalyan Babu and myself today...I am reminded of an occasion 30 years ago when this very scene unfolded in reverse--during the making of Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi."

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The actor also thanked his brother for attending the muhurtam ceremony amid his duties as the Deputy CM.

"Thank you for taking the time, despite your duties as Deputy Chief Minister, to attend the muhurtam ceremony of my 158th film, for sounding the clapboard, and for bringing joy to every member of the film unit," he added.

In the post, Chiranjeevi also added pictures from the ceremony, showing Pawan Kalyan holding the clapboard for his elder brother.

They also posed with the entire team.

Earlier this week, Chiranjeevi shared a 52-second clip of his resistance training, which featured him exercising with the free weights like dumbbells, barbells and other gym equipment.

The actor appeared to be preparing for his role in the upcoming film with Bobby Kolli. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits. Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear Bobby Kolli for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st."

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The actor was last seen in the film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'. It was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The film received a positive response at the box office after it was released in January 2026. (ANI)

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