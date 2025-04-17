Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced the prestigious film awards given by the Cultural Affairs Department of the Government of Maharashtra today.

Five important awards were announced today at a press conference, the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award, Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award, Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award and Song Queen Lata Mangeshkar Award.

This year's Chitrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award has been announced to renowned actor, director and producer Mahesh Manjrekar, as per the press release.

This award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a memento, a citation and a silver medal.

The Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award will be presented to renowned actress Mukta Barve this year.

The Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, an award given to renowned actor Anupam Kher, will be presented to versatile actress Kajol Devgan this year.

Also, the Lata Mangeshkar Award, which has been presented since 1993, will be presented to veteran Marathi ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale this year, as per the release.

All the awards will be presented at a grand ceremony on April 25, 2025, at the N.S.C.I. Dome, Mumbai.

Apart from this ceremony, a special musical tribute program has been organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, on the occasion of Samvidhan Amrit Mahotsav and Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on 20th April 2025 at 6:30 PM at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, according to the press release. (ANI)

