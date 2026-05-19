Entertainment News | Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Set to Make Film Debut with Nancy Meyers' Next

Los Angeles [US], May 19 (ANI): Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actor Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, is all set to follow her mother's footsteps, gearing up to make her acting debut with Nancy Meyers' upcoming film.

According to Deadline, the 22-year-old, who recently completed her graduation from Vanderbilt University, will feature alongside Hollywood A-listers Penelope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, Owen Wilson, Tony Hale, and Erin Doherty.

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The film is originally called 'Paris Paramount', the report added, stating that it is set to premiere in December 2027.

Specific plot details of Nancy's semi-autobiographical story and Apple Martin's character have been kept under wraps.

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Earlier in 2023, the filmmaker, best known for her work in 'The Holiday', 'Something's Gotta Give' and 'It's Complicated', dropped a few hints about the project.

"The movie is about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do. I've been to Paris, France, and I've been to Paris, Paramount. Frankly, I prefer Paris, Paramount," Nancy told fans on Instagram, as quoted by E! Online.

On the work front for Apple Martin, she also made her TV debut earlier this year on an episode of 'Rooster' - an HBO comedy featuring Steve Carell. Besides, she has appeared in fashion campaigns for brands like Gap and Chloe, further collaborating with fashion houses including Chanel and Self-Portrait. (ANI)

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