Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Actor Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the new animated feature film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

On Friday, Chris took to Instagram and posted a video recalling how his love for Mario stemmed from his childhood days.

"There was a coin-operated laundromat near my house where I had played the Super Mario Bros. arcade game. Oh, I loved that game...The quarter I stole out of the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros. has come true, that I get to be the voice of Mario, but I clearly stole someone else's wish, so just waiting for that row of karma dominoes to come crashing down on me. But as it is right now, It's-a me, Mario," he said in the clip.

Chris also promised his fans that he has been working hard to give his best to the film.

"That's not the voice, you'll have to wait to hear the voice. we've been working hard at it. I'm really excited to announce that I'm gonna be the voice of that video game that I dreamed about playing as a kid. Dreams come true," Chris ecstatically concluded.

According to Variety, Charlie Day has been tapped to lend her voice to the character of Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, the royal blonde who has inspired millions of Halloween costumes and rap lyrics often found in the clutches of supervillain Bowser, who will be voiced by actor Jack Black.

The upcoming film will also feature Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

The film will hit theatres on December 21, 2022. (ANI)

