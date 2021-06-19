Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen broke her silence on the alleged bullying DM conversation between her and Michael Costello, insisting that the fashion designer is lying.

Chrissy said she has "no idea what the f*** Michael Costello is doing" when it comes to faking an alleged DM convo between them.

The 35-year-old took to her Twitter handle and ripped the 'Project Runway' star on Friday, accusing him of the alleged screenshots he released online to make it look like she had privately bullied him online.

Chrissy shared that she actually thought "things were cool" between her and Michael until he suddenly accused her last week of mounting a yearslong campaign to get him blacklisted from the fashion industry over an alleged racist comment he made on social media, as per TMZ.

The mother of three further noted that she had "never conspired with anyone to harm his career" and also claimed that they were being friendly online until he recently attacked her online claiming that she "nearly drove" him "to suicide".

This came after Michael posted what he says are direct Instagram messages from Chrissy calling him racist and threatening his career back in 2014. But, according to Chrissy, those are all fake.

To prove her points right, she stressed the camera icon for the video chat function in the upper right corner, which was a smoking gun. She said that the video chat feature was not available on Instagram until 2018.

She also pointed out the conversation colour formatting appears to be from the app's 2020 update.

TMZ reported that Chrissy's husband John Legend also came to his wife's defense this Friday, accusing Michael of faking the DMs just so he could insert himself in Chrissy's bullying controversy and get famous.

On a related note, Chrissy also announced this Friday that she is stepping away from Safely, the self-care and home cleaning line she launched three months ago with Kris Jenner, to take time to focus on herself and be with her family. (ANI)

